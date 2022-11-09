Assam Mandates Police Verification for All Madrasa Teachers, Boards to Share Info With Govt

All private madrasas will have to share full details about their institutions with the government prior to December 1. All the facts including the number of teachers, students, and other details will be uploaded on the government portal.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had informed earlier that all private madrassas in the state have to upload their beliefs and rules in the online portal. It will also include accurate information about the madrassa, information about the teachers, source of salary, etc.

The government has also mandated police verification for all teachers willing to teach or already teaching in madrasas.

This comes after some madrassa was demolished earlier in Assam over allegations of having links with terrorist organisations. People of the Islamic faith, however, objected to the demolition and agreed upon setting up guidelines for the madrassas.

In a meeting between state officials and Madarsa Board across states, Assam Police said that “Jihadi activity should not take place under the garb of religious lessons in Madarsa" and it will be the responsibility of the Madarsa Board to ensure the same. Police officials said that incriminating documents related to ‘jihadi’ elements were recovered from the canteen of Kabaitari Ma Arif Madrassa before its demolition.

After Assam, the Uttar Pradesh government too said that it would conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Earlier this year, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh too said that children are not being provided contemporary education in madrassas. “If madrassas demand, we are ready to provide formal education there. We are also ready to impart uniform education to all. However, no decision has yet been taken," Minister Nagesh said on March 21.

