Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2022: 95 Vacancies Up For Grabs, Apply at assamrifles.gov.in.

The Assam Rifles has released a notification to fill 95 vacancies under rifleman and other posts. Candidates may apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is till January 22. The recruitment procedure will begin tentatively on February 11, at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The organisation is recruiting 81 posts for Rifleman, 1 post for Havildar Clerk, 2 posts for Warrant Officer, 1 post for Rifleman Armourer, and 10 for other Rifleman posts.

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The recruitment process will be conducted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, Trade Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Test.

Assam Rifleman Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Qualifications Requirement: Rifleman General Duty- Must be the 10th pass.

Havildar Clerk - 12th pass with typing speed of 35 words in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi on the computer.

Radio Mechanic - 10th pass with Diploma in Radio & Television Technology or its equivalent.

Draughtsman- 12th pass and three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship.

Rifleman Armourer- Must be the 10th pass. Also basic knowledge of related trade.

Rifleman Nursing Assistant- 10th pass with Maths, English, and Science subjects.

Rifleman Washerman- This must be the 10th pass.

Rifleman Barber- Must be the 10th pass.

Rifleman Carpenter - 10th Pass.

Cook and Cleaning- 10th pass

Age limit: The age limit for Washerman, Nursing Assistant, Armourer, and General Duty (GD) is 18 to 23 years. And for others 18 to 25 years.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Candidates have to send the filled application form, via post, along with educational certificates and other testimonials including one xerox copy of photo lD i.e. AADHAAR, PAN/Voter ID/ Driving license, etc to the Directorate General Assam Rifles (Recruitment Branch), Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya-793010.

