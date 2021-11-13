Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021: Call Letter for PST, PET, Written Test Released

The call letter for the physical standard test, trade test, and written test of the Assam rifles technical and tradesmen recruitment rally 2021-22 has been released by the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment rally may download their official call letter from www.assamrifles.gov.in.

The mentioned recruitment tests will be conducted simultaneously at ARTC & S, Diphu, ARTC & S, 3’d Mile, Dimapur, ARTC Sukhovi, 11 AR, Haflons and No.2 MGAR in Silchar, Assam.

Candidates reporting to the centres will be required to carry the physical copy call letter along with the duly attested photocopies and original copies of their required documents that include:

— Educational Marksheets and Certificates

— Domicile Certificate or the Permanent residential Certificate.

— Reservation category certificate (if applicable)

— Latest Character certificate issued by the local police authority

— Identity documents (Aadhaar/ PAN, Voter ID, Driving license)

— 10 copies of passport size photograph

— Copy of application for PST & PET

— Typing, shorthand, diploma, ITI, Degree, experience and other certificates (if applicable)

— No objection certificates signed by the appropriate authority ( in case of departmental candidates)

— Discharge certificate (in case of ex-servicemen)

Any inconsistency or false information in documentation at the recruitment rally or even at a later stage, shall lead to rejection of application or termination of services by the Assam Rifles. The entire recruitment process including the physical test, skill test, written examination, document verification and medical examination may take up to 20 to 30 days. The candidates will also be required to produce a negative RT PCR report (not older than 72 hours) to take part in the recruitment rally.

The candidate shall be responsible for their well-being and Assam Rifles cannot be held accountable for any injury (or even cause to death) to the candidate during the recruitment rally events, transit or stay at the rally site. It must be noted that Assam Rifles will not be providing any form of food facility and lodging to the candidates during their stay for the recruitment process.

