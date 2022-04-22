Assam Science and Technology University Registrations for BTech Entrance from May 10, Exam on July 3

The Assam Science and Technology University in Guwahati has announced the schedule for the Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) 2022 for admission into various BTech courses offered by its affiliate colleges. The application forms will be available from May 10 and will be available till May 31. Candidates may register online at astu.ac.in before the deadline.

The admit cards for Assam CEE 2022 will be made available to the candidates online 15 days before and up to the date of the examination. The entrance test is slated to be held on July 3 in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the results will be out within 10 days of the exam date.

ASTU, however, has stated that the schedule may be modified as per the guidelines of the Assam government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam CEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of ASTU and click on the ‘CEE 2022 Online Form Fill Up’ link available on the homepage (once the process goes live)

Step 2: Next, click on the application form tab

Step 3: Create a new registration

Step 4: Login to your account using the newly created user ID password

Step 5: Fill out the form with the required information and attach soft copies of the required documents

Step 6: Pay the examination fee using any available payment methods

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement

“Copy of Application Form or any other document should not be sent to this office. However, candidates should take printout of the application form to be produced during counselling." reads the official notice.

Assam CEE 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for Assam CEE 2022 is Rs 850.

Assam CEE 2022: Exam Pattern

Based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), CEE 2022 will feature a total of 120 multiple choice questions, 40 each from mathematics, physics and chemistry. The entrance exam will comprise a single paper of three-hour duration. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

