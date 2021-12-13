Assam to Evaluate 46000 Students on 'Gunotsav' Framework

The Assam government will undertake a massive exercise, ‘Gunotsav’, to evaluate over 46,000 schools covering more than 42 lakh students in two phases next year. A meeting here on Sunday presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the detailed framework for the exercise, an official statement said.

It deliberated on the parameters for scholastic evaluation to be conducted under the initiative which will be done in two phases. The first phase will be organised from April 5-7 and the second phase from April 20-22, it said. The proposed exercise will cover 46,251 government, provincialised, and tea garden-managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

Gunotsav is an accountability framework for improving the quality of elementary education which includes learning outcomes of children along with co-scholastic activities and use of resources, including community participation. Meanwhile, the chief minister, who is also the chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, attended its fifth General Council Meeting here on Sunday and discussed the academic and administrative initiatives of the university, another official release said. The General Council took several key decisions aiming at boosting the academic environment and bringing in a robust administrative mechanism.

It also discussed the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the curriculum of medical sciences in vernacular languages and entrusted vice-chancellor, Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora, to take the necessary initiative. The chief minister emphasised the need for permanent campus of the university to streamline its functioning. He also asked the university to focus on research that can be translated from Lab to Field’ to benefit the common people.

