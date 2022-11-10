Home » News » education-career » Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University

Astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University

Professor Somak Raychaudhury, who is currently the director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), and has been appointed VC of Ashoka University. His date of joining will be announced shortly

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 18:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Professor Somak Raychaudhury completed PhD in astrophysics from Cambridge University
Professor Somak Raychaudhury completed PhD in astrophysics from Cambridge University

Professor Somak Raychaudhury, eminent Indian astrophysicist and currently director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), has been appointed vice-chancellor of Ashoka University. His date of joining will be announced shortly. Professor Raychaudhury will take over from Professor Malabika Sarkar, who has been serving as VC of the university since August 2019.

Professor Somak Raychaudhury holds a PhD in astrophysics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge and undergraduate degrees in physics from Trinity College at University of Oxford and Presidency College at University of Calcutta. He was earlier the head of department of physics and dean of sciences at Presidency University. He also held various positions at the University of Birmingham, UK, the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and Lowell House at Harvard University, and the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge.

Professor Raychaudhury’s appointment follows an extensive global search conducted by a search committee consisting of the chancellor, deans, faculty members, founders and trustees of Ashoka University, it said.

Advertisement

Professor Raychaudhury has made seminal discoveries using observations at radio, optical and X-ray frequencies. “He pioneered the study of galaxy superclusters as the Universe’s largest structures, and has worked on exotic stars such as black holes in nearby galaxies. He has developed innovative machine-learning algorithms for mining large astronomical datasets, and recently co-chaired the committee to compile the Vision document for the next decade of Astronomy research for the Government of India," said the varsity.

RELATED NEWS

“It is an honour to take over as Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University which is today recognized nationally and internationally for its pioneering approach towards academic excellence, research and innovation and wide impact. Ashoka is already India’s premier interdisciplinary teaching and research institution, and I am delighted to join it at this exciting juncture. I look forward to working with the faculty, students, administrators, founders and partners to take Ashoka to the next level in its evolution into India’s best university," says prof Raychaudhury.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: November 10, 2022, 18:08 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 18:13 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+30PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+42PHOTOS

Uunchai Premiere: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar Among Stars In Attendance