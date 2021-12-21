At 73, Retired Headmaster Thangappan Gets Doctorate Degree

An elderly man who received a doctorate degree has proven that age is not a barrier to education. Here’s all about Thangappan from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district who got his doctorate at the age of 73.

Thangappan who was a teacher and a headmaster at Devasam Board School hails from the Thirparappu area of Kanyakumari district.

15 years after his retirement, however, he has been cultivating cashews on his family-owned land. In this situation, he had an unquenchable interest in education and a keen interest in Gandhian principles. Meanwhile, Thangappan has been following Gandhian principles in his life as well. One of his passions has been to pursue a doctorate. The elderly man had registered for a doctorate at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and started his research at Courtallam Parasakthi College with Professor Kanakambal as his mentor.

Owing to his relentless interest in Gandhian principles, Thangappan researched the importance of Gandhian philosophy in today’s world of terrorism. He has been researching for the past eight years and has received his doctorate from the present Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi. Eventually, Thangappan has already completed his MA (History) MEd, MPhil. The unmarried man says that he should be educated for the rest of his life by following Gandhian principles.

He further added “Gandhian principles are the essentials to the current world of terrorism and that only Gandhian principles could uproot terrorism and hatred. All the people of the country should follow the principles that Gandhiji had left for us", he said. The 73-year-old Thangappan also uttered that there is no barrier to education at any age as it can bring peace to the world.

