Atal Innovation Mission to Host Instagram Reels Challenge for School Students

Atal Innovation Mission has collaborated with the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021 for the #SHEStem Insta-Reels Challenge for students. The contest will follow the theme “Fast forward to 2040. As a STEM leader/s* how are you making the world a better place through STEM (Science. Engineering. Engineering. Mathematics)" and has invited students to apply for the same.

Students within the age groups 13 to 17 years as of Oct 30, 2021, can participate only. They must also be enrolled in a school in India. Each participant can make only one entry. The last date to apply and upload the Instagram reel is November 15.

To participate students will be required to record an insta-reel video with their response to the question, ‘Fast forward to 2040. As a STEM* leader how are you making the world a better place through STEM? ’ They must begin the video with the lines – ‘This is 2040 and I am…’ and end the reel with three words, as a text message, that inspire them and guide your actions. For eg, ‘Persistence, Empathy, Action’ or ‘Living My Dream’. The video must be in English or Hindi.

The insta-reel must not be more than 30 seconds maximum. Use hashtags #SHESTEM2021 #SwedenIndiaSambandh #SwedenIndiaforInnovation and follow and tag @swedeninindia @aimtoinnovate @contentpeople.ab while putting up the post. The participants also need to tag at least five of their friends.

The insta-reels will be judged on the novelty of the idea, clarity of thought and articulation, sustainability, or climate action-angle. One winner will be selected from shortlisted 15 reels. Winners will be announced live at SHE STEM 2021 on December 6 and their insta-reels will be played. The winner will get a tablet. Other shortlisted candidates will receive consolation prizes.

