Auckland University of Technology Collaborates With IIT Hyderabad to Promote Joint Research

Auckland University of Technology (AUT), New Zealand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad to facilitate and promote cooperation between AUT and IITH by joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing ceremony in Hyderabad, Professor Guy Littlefair- the Pro Vice Chancellor International and the Dean of Design and Creative Technologies at AUT said “I have had a personal connection with IIT Hyderabad since 2014 and through this partnership there will be wonderful opportunities for students on both sides as well as faculty to collaborate on research platforms."

Professor Tarun K. Panda , Dean of International Relations at IIT Hydearabad said, “ IITH & AUT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on mutual cooperation and commitment to share the goal of developing both the universities on a global network collaboration. I wish this MoU would promote and expose its members, faculty & students to the realities of international practices, providing them a subsequent platform as well as exchange in knowledge between the two organization".

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Hyderabad on December 20, 2022 in the presence of Dean from IIT Hyderabad and Pro Vice Chancellor International of AUT, New Zealand.

Recently, Professor Guy Littlefair, the PVCI of AUT re-visited IIT Madras campus on December 19, 2022 to discuss the status of MOU signed in 2020 with IITM and to build strategies on further course of action in progress of this partnership. The students at IIT Madras were extremely delighted to interact with Professor Guy and discussed PHD and Post doctorate opportunities available at international level.

Professor Guy Littlefair shares a long association with India since 1992 and wants to build up close and strategic collaboration with top technical institutions of India and AUT, New Zealand.

