Auckland University Offers 10 Virtual Internships for Indian Women Students

As many as 10 Indian women students will be offered virtual micro Internships by the University of Auckland, announced Education New Zealand (ENZ). Further, 25 high school girl students will be selected for the virtual exchange programme which earns them the Global Competence Certificate.

A four-week virtual immersion programme for 16 Indian women students from New Zealand universities which will be conducted by Symbiosis International University. The immersion programme is a step in the direction of strengthened cultural ties and enhanced learning experiences for students, said ENZ.

The organisation hosted its first-ever international women’s day summit “Women of the Future" in celebration of International Women’s Day. During the event, David Pine, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India said, “Research indicates that good gender equality is for everyone and key to not just achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, but also boost economic growth, enhance productivity, improve development outcomes for the next generation, and make institutions more representative."

Advertisement

“The opportunity in India seems to be enormous. McKinsey has estimated that if women’s participation were fully equal to men’s, the country’s GDP could rise by as much as 60 per cent. That would mean an overall gain of almost 3 trillion dollars, which is over two thousand dollars per person. In New Zealand, we also have a long way to go. The same estimates done for New Zealand show a potential gain of 25 per cent. It’s hard to imagine another area of policy with so much untapped potential," he added.

“To address some of the barriers and challenges like the gender pay gap, we need employers to understand and value diversity – and also take tangible steps to be more inclusive. So that means embedding diversity and inclusion in workplace practices. We all have a role to play across various sectors to take collective action to address barriers to women’s participation," said Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.