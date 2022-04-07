Audiobook Launched on Social Stigma Around Adolescents' Sexual, Reproductive Health

On the occasion of World Health Day, People Powered Digital Narratives (PPDN) has launched an audiobook — Kuch Ankahee Baatein featuring voices of adolescent girls and boys who have experienced social stigma around sexual and reproductive health and issues. Launched in association with Pluc TV, the audiobook is hosted by young champions — Rinku, Pinky, Kirti and Sneha.

Engaging with children from several states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, these teen hosts tackle various aspects of “coming to terms with adulthood" in each episode. “Eg: What are periods? How does one handle peer pressure? Where do babies come from? Basic simple questions related to sexual health and well-being that often, if not always, remain unanswered for most adolescents in rural India," are among the topics discussed in the audiobooks.

The audio book will also serve as a tool for teachers, parents, and community leaders who want to foster a healthy understanding and encourage conversations on these issues with children, says PPDN.

It “is their brave attempt to break conservative societal barriers to kick start conversations in living rooms and on social media to address topics ranging from periods and menstrual hygiene to early pregnancy and peer pressure," said PPDN.

They realized the existence of certain issues that everyone was shy to talk about and captured these stories from their communities over the course of one year. Children were also trained on mobile storytelling and how to use social media to tell their stories. The trailer of the audiobook has already crossed 100,000 views across platforms like Sharechat, Instagram, Twitter and Public, claims PPDN.

Talking about her experience of creating her first audiobook, Rinku, 18-year-old student from Gorakhpur said “We really enjoyed creating each chapter, as it covers many issues we have seen around us but never talked about. More girls, boys and even their families should start these conversations in their daily life".

“It is important to open up about these conversations. We hope that, with this audio book, more people are able to learn about their sexual and reproductive health in a non-judgmental and safe manner," says Kirti, 19-year-old student from Navi Mumbai, an episode creator of Kuch Ankahee Baatein.

