Australia's University of Canberra Announces VC's Social Champion Scholarships of 1 Crore

The University of Canberra (UC) in Australia has announced the vice-chancellor’s social champion scholarship to enable financially-challenged students in India to study in Australia. In this regard, three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC. The total combined value of the scholarship is up to USD 200,000 (approximately upto Rs one crore) per student. Applications will open on April 1, 2022, and close on October 9, 2022.

The scholarship aims to encourage financially-challenged students who want to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and make a positive difference in the community. “The vice-chancellor’s social champion scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity," claims the university.

The scholarship will include tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of USD 10,000 (Australian dollars). The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship will cover all major expenses that are a part of studying in Australia.

Speaking about the scholarship, Professor Paddy Nixon, vice-chancellor and president at the University of Canberra, said, “Our scholarship is designed for international students who demonstrate UC’s core values and a commitment to social engagement, sustainability, and reducing inequalities. We are delighted to offer this opportunity to students who may not have the financial support to study internationally. This is an exciting moment for us, and we look forward to welcoming students from India to take part and receive their application."

Those who are increased and wants to apply will need to submit a written statement that demonstrates their financial need, values, and experience relevant, adds the notification.

