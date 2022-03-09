Awaiting Appointment Since 2019, Female Teaching Recruits Lay on Road on Women’s Day

As the nation celebrated the women’s power, a group of women in Madhya Pradesh awaiting appointments after having cleared the government teachers’ recruitment test, protested on the streets of Bhopal, lying on the road. Several of these women were accompanied by little kids.

The protesting women were chanting slogans that they do not want alms but joining as their justified right. The protesters also gathered outside the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) that regulates school education in the city and engaged in sloganeering for hours.

Former Law Minister and the Congress MLA PC Sharma also reached the spot and spoke to the protesters. “This is how the MP government is honoring the women on this day," said Sharma adding they have listed a query on the matter in the ongoing assembly session.

It’s an insult to the women, added the senior MLA.

To add, the women recruits had also protested doing sit-ups in Bhopal on Rakshabandhan on the same demand at BJP headquarters. The protesters who had affirmed that they would not leave the place until their demand was met, were later forcefully removed from the spot by the police.

Large numbers of candidates who cleared teachers’ recruitment tests in the year 2019 are awaiting posting and the waiting list is yet to be cleared as well.

A day ago on Monday, the women ASHA and Aganwadi workers who were earlier permitted to protest in the city, were stopped by the police at Bhopal outskirts as their permission was revoked at the eleventh hour by the administration

