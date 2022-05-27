Awaiting Return to Chinese Universities, Indian Medical Students to Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar on May 29

Indian medical students who had enrolled in Chinese universities have been awaiting a return to their colleges ever since over two years now. Their condition is particularly special as medical education in online mode is not considered adequate by Indian authorities. Thus, even as they come closure to completing of their degrees, their degrees might not be considered eligible by Indian authorities, as per existing rules.

These students have been demanding return to China-based universities as the condition has been normalized, however, despite talks between the governments the students are yet to go back to their campuses. To voice their concerns again, medical student associations including Indian Students in China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents’ Association (FMGPA) have decided to have a pan-India mass gathering at Jantar Mantar on May 29.

Students have been asking the central government to make arrangements for the stranded MBBS students and have a talk with China to call back students. Meanwhile, the central government has had multiple talks with the Chinese government but the country is not ready to bring back foreign students.

Meanwhile, more than 300 students and parents are to gather in Delhi for a mass protest on May 29. They also demand the NMC to accommodate students for clinical practice alone in India till the time they are allowed to go back to China to ensure their degrees are not considered to be online and hence are valid.

Earlier, in March, the students protested in Kerala raising the same issue in front of the government. Last month too, the Indian medical students of China decided to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

