AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 Registrations Begin at aaccc.gov.in

The registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 AYUSH counselling process have begun on the official website of the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) at aaccc.gov.in. Those who want to apply for admissions to AYUSH courses such as BAMS, BYNS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS can do so by February 3. The choice filling facility will start from 10 am today, January 30, and continue till February 3, 11.55 pm.

The seat allotment processing for round 1 counselling will be on February 4 while the result of the NEET AYUSH counselling will be released on February 5. Candidates will have to report at the allotted college between February 7 to February 14.

The NEET UG AYUSH counselling will be held in two rounds to fill the All India Quota (AIQ) seats of 15 per cent. Following the two rounds, a mop-up round will be conducted separately for deemed, central universities and private colleges. The state counselling authorities will conduct the counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of seats individually. A total of 52,720 seats are available for AYUSH courses across medical colleges and universities.

“AACCC, M/o Ayush shall conduct counseling for admission to AIQ seats of UG courses under Government/Government Aided Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy Institutes, National Institutes, Central Universities and Deemed Universities as well as 85% UG seats under Delhi University," reads the official notice by AACCC.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— NEET 2021 admit card

— NEET 2021 rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo identity card such as voter or Aadhar card

— Passport size photo

— Caste certificate, if applicable

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of AACCC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Step 3: Register yourself using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill in the application form along with your choices of colleges and courses

Step 5: Pay the registration fee. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled form for further use

AYUSH NEET Counselling Process

ACCC will allocate seats to the students during the NEET AYUSH counselling process on the basis of their merit, choices filled and seats vacant in the medical colleges. Thereafter, candidates will have to pay the admission fee to reserve the seat as well as report to the college for a document verification process. If they don’t want to accept the seat, they can float it and wait for the next round of counselling process.

Those selected in the round 1 counselling will be eligible for AYUSH courses including Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS)/

