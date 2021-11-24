Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 370 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Bank of Baroda has notified the recruitment process for filling 370 vacancies of relationship manager posts in its wealth management services department on a contractual basis. The applications include 326 posts of senior relationship manager and 50 posts of e-wealth relationship manager for a contractual engagement for five years.

Interested candidates may apply for the job on or before the last date of application, December 9 at the official website at bankofbaroda.in. Candidates’ performance will be evaluated periodically and the term of engagement may be extended at the option of the bank.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the posts of senior relationship manager and e-wealth relationship manager must have a graduation degree in any discipline. The desirable qualification as per the official notice is a two-year full-time postgraduate degree/diploma in management.

Candidates must also have relevant work experience of a minimum of 2 years in the case of senior relationship manager posts and 1.5 years for e-wealth relationship manager. Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organisation would not be considered. The possible location of postings is also mentioned against the respective post in the recruitment advertisement.

>Age limit

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive must fall between the age bracket of 24 and 35 years as of November 1, 2021.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Log on to Bank of Baroda’s official portal

Step 2. Go to the careers page. Click on current opportunities

Step 3. Here, apply for your desired post

Step 4. Fill in the application form with the required information, upload a scanned copy of your documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5. Cross-check information entered before clicking on submit.

Step 6. Download or print a copy of your application form for future reference.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: Application fees

Those belonging to the unreserved or OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. The application fee in the case of candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates is Rs 100.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be done on the basis of shortlisted candidates’ performance in a round of personal interviews and/or group discussions and/or any other selection method.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021: Salary

The remuneration offered will be on a fixed salary basis depending on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary, and market benchmarks for the respective posts. Selected candidates will also be eligible for performance-linked variable pay which will be over and above the fixed salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.

