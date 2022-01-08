Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 58 Contractual posts

Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda has notified the recruitment process for filling 58 posts in its Wealth Management Services Department. The engagement will be done on a contractual basis for five years which may be further extended by the bank after performance review.

The registration process for the recruitment began on January 7 and interested candidates may apply online at bankofbaroda.in on or before the last date of application, January 27.

Out of the total 58 posts, 28 are unreserved, 14 are for OBC candidates and 5 posts are for EWS candidates. Additionally, 8 seats are reserved for the SC category and 3 are for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe

>Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Posts

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 28

Private Banker – Radiance Private - 20

Investment Research Manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research) - 2

Portfolio Research Analyst - 2

NRI Wealth Products Manager - 1

Product Manager (Trade & Forex) - 1

Trade Regulation – Sr. Manager - 1

Product Head –Private Banking - 1

Head Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 1

Head- Group Sales (Virtual RM Centre) - 1

>Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: >Eligibility

Education: The eligibility criteria range across levels of educational qualification and experience depending upon the posts.

>Age limit: The age limit for the recruitment ranges from 24 to 50 years as per the posts. Additionally, candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC (NCL) and ex-servicemen categories have been given an upper age limit relaxation of five, three and five years, respectively. The relaxation for the ex-servicemen category is over and above the candidate’s category relaxation (if any).

>Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: >Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a fixed salary based upon their qualification, experience, last drawn salary and market benchmark for the respective posts. Select candidates will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Payin addition to the fixed salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets

>Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: >Application Fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved, EWS and OBC (NCL) categories need to pay Rs 600 as an application and intimation fees. For others, the application fee is waived off, but SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates need to pay Rs100 as intimation charges.

>Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: >Selection Process

The final selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method deemed fit by the bank. For more information the candidates can go to the official website of the Bank of Baroda.>

