Bank of India Officer Recruiting: Applications Closing Tomorrow for 696 Officer Posts

One of the leading government banks in India, Bank of India has released a notification to invite applications to fill 696 posts on a regular and contractual basis. The bank aims to fill the posts of officers in various streams up to Scale IV through the major recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for 696 vacancies for posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, IT Officer and Managers by May 10.

The application process began on April 26. The last date to apply online via the official website of the Bank of India is May 10. The candidates can also edit their forms up to May 10 after which no correction will be allowed. Apart from that, candidates applying for the various posts are also required to keep a copy of the online application form with them for future reference. The last of printing the application form is May 25.

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Bank of India is recruiting 594 candidates on a regular basis for the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech appraisal, and IT Officer. Whereas the contractual basis vacancies are 102 Managers in various fields of IT.

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Under the careers tab, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021’

Step 3: Now, select the option ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Make new registration using your contact number and Email-Id

Step 5: After the successful registration, you will receive a registration number and password.

Step 6: Login using the registration number and password.

Step 7: Now, fill out the application form by providing all the required credentials.

Step 8: Cross check your details and submit the form.

Step 9: Now, upload your photograph and signature and complete the registration process

Step 10: Pay the requisite fee and click on submit.

Bank of India Officer Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For successful submission of the application form, general and other category applicants have to pay Rs 850 and SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 175.

