BCI Extends AIBE XVII (17) Application Deadline Till Jan 18

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of registration for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII). Candidates can now apply for the exam up to January 18. Previously, the last date was January 16.

Candidates can submit their forms on barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

“Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023," reads a notice on the BCI website.

As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay AIBE XVII application fee is January 19. The link to verify admit cards will be activated on January 21. The deadline for making corrections to admit cards is January 25. AIBE 17 admit cards will be available from January 30 to February 3 on the exam website. Before downloading the admit card, it is compulsory for candidates to upload the enrollment certificate.

The AIBE XVII (17) exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023.

AIBE XVII (17) 2022: How to Register

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AIBE 17 registration link.

Step 3: Register by filling in the necessary details.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, select the test language, select the preferred test centre and pay the registration fee.

Step 5: At last download, the application form as it may be required for further admission processing.

AIBE is conducted twice a year by BCI. The AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline modes. All India Bar Examination is a certification exam. Law graduates who qualify in the exam become eligible to practice in courts across the country. Qualified students are awarded a certificate from the BCI.

