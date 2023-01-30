Home » News » education-career » BCI to Release AIBE XVII (17) Admit Cards Today, Check How to Download

BCI to Release AIBE XVII (17) Admit Cards Today, Check How to Download

The AIBE XVII admit card will be made available at barcouncilofindia.org. The exam will be held in offline mode on February 5

January 30, 2023

AIBE XVII hall tickets at allindiabarexamination.com (Representative image)
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card will be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today, January 30. Once released, the AIBE XVII admit card will be made available at the official websites at barcouncilofindia.org, and allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to be able to access the admit card.

The AIBE XVII exam will be held in offline mode on February 5. The admit cards will be available on the official website up till February 3. AIBE is a certification exam conducted twice a year. Candidates who qualify for the exam are eligible to practice in the court across the country.

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website AIBE

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AIBE 2023 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials on the page that appears.

Step 4: The AIBE XVII admit card 2023 will get displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day.

AIBE is conducted twice a year by BCI. The AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline modes. All India Bar Examination is a certification exam. Law graduates who qualify in the exam become eligible to practice in courts across the country. Qualified students are awarded a certificate from the BCI.

The registration deadline was last set on Jan 16 but later extended to Jan 18. As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay the AIBE XVII application fee was January 19. The link to verify admit cards were activated on January 21 and the deadline for making corrections to admit cards was made available on January 25.

January 30, 2023
January 30, 2023
