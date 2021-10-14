BECIL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open, Salary starts from Rs 20,202

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of operation theatre assistant on a contract basis in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jhajjar. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of four vacant seats. Interested candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website www.becil.com on or before October 25.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a written test and interview. The details regarding the written test/interview will be notified later. “The candidates are requested to check their email & messages regularly. BECIL will inform the selected candidates through email & SMS. BECIL will not be responsible for any delay on the candidate’s part," says BECIL in its official statement.

>BECIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a bachelor degree in science with 1-year experience in a relevant field or 10+12 with Science with five years experience in a relevant field.

>Age limit: The upper age limit is capped at 40 years.

>Desirable qualification: Certificate/Diploma course in OT Techniques from recognized Hospitals/Institutions.

>BECIL Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the website of BECIL i.e. www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com and click on the “Career" tab available on the homepage

Step 2: Select Advertisement Number 2021/86 and proceed to register yourself

Step 2: Enter basic details and education details/work experience

Step 3: Upload scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, signature, birth certificate/ 10th certificate and caste certificate, if applicable

Step 5: Preview the application form and modify the details, if needed

Step 6: Next, go for application fee payment through any of the available payment modes i.e, credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc

Step 7: Once done, email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form

>BECIL Recruitment: Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/female category candidates is Rs 750 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates, it’s Rs 450 only.

>BECIL Recruitment: Salary

The selected candidates will get a consolidated salary of Rs 20,202 on monthly basis.

