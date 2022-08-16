Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 54 posts of a medical officer, PRO, staff nurse, and others. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of BECIL-www.becil.com.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam, interview. The details elated to selection process is not out yet. Preference will be given to those candidates who are already working in the same/similar department.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

- Medical Officer: 6 vacancies

- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 2 vacancies

- Senior Program Manager (Technical): 1 vacancy

- Public Relations Officer (PRO): 1 vacancy

- Junior Program Manager (Technical): 2 vacancies

- Program Manager (Administrative): 1 vacancy

- Yoga Therapist: 2 vacancies

- Staff Nurse: 12 vacancies

- Panchakarma Technician: 13 vacancies

- Audiologist: 1 vacancy

- Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 1 vacancy

- OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 1 vacancy

- Assistant Library Officer: 1 vacancy

- Panchkarma Attendant: 10 vacancies

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while those who fall under the SC/ST/EWS/PH category will have to pay a fee of Rs 450.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

The age limit for the position of Medical Officer, Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Senior Program Manager (Technical), Public Relations Officer (PRO), Junior Program Manager (Technical), Program Manager (Administrative), Yoga Therapist, Staff Nurse is 45 years.

The age limit for the position of Audiologist, Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, and OT Technician (Ophthalmic) is 35 years.

The age limit for the position of Panchakarma Technician, Assistant Library Officer, and Panchkarma Attendant is 30 years.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of BECIL - www.becil.com

Step 2. Register and fill out the application form

Step 3. Upload the required documents

Step 4. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5. Keep the hard copy with yourself of the same for future use

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary for the post of Medical Officer, Medical Officer (Ayurveda), and Senior Program Manager (Technical) is Rs. 75,000. For Public Relations Officer (PRO) post the salary is Rs. 70,000. Salary for Junior Program Manager (Technical), Program Manager (Administrative) and Yoga Therapist is Rs. 50,000.

Other salaries includes: Staff Nurse - Rs.37,500, Panchakarma Technician- Rs. 24,000, Audiologist- Rs. 21,756, Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist- Rs. 21,756 and OT Technician (Ophthalmic)- Rs. 21,756, Assistant Library Officer-Rs. 30,000 and Panchkarma Attendant- Rs. 16,000.

