Before JEE Main Admit Card: A Look at Major Changes Introduced in Engineering Entrance This Year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to 29. Lakhs of students are anticipating their JEE Main admit card which can be released anytime now at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before the exam starts and students get busy with preparations, here is a look at major changes introduced in JEE Main 2022. From attempts to the exam centre, to change in tie-breaking policy, here are the changes introduced in JEE Main:

Choice of exam city

Giving relief to lakhs of students NTA has introduced more choices of cities. NTA has added 12 new foreign cities in addition to 13 existing cities for the JEE Main 2022. Candidates now applying for the exam, while applying, will have to select any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main exam. However, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address of the candidate only, claimed the notification.

Regional languages

In the last few years, NTA has added more regional language options for the applicants. For JEE Main 2021, NTA announced that the exam will take place in 13 languages. These 13 languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. According to officials in the NTA, the decision to add more languages in the list for JEE Main was taken after requests from states. However, candidates who chose the regional language were allocated an exam centre in that state itself. Meanwhile, English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.

Attempts reduced

Among the many changes introduced by the NTA for JEE Main, not all of them are very welcomed by the applicants. One such big change is the reduction of the number of attempts allowed for every candidate. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. In 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country. Before, 2020, there used to be a single session of JEE Main.

Tie-breaking Policy

The National Testing Agency has made changes to the tie-breaker rule of JEE Main 2022. Now NTA has brought back its earlier policy to break score ties for the students. Now, in case, two or more candidates score the same marks and the tie is unable to resolve by other means including marks in mathematics, physics, chemistry, or negative marking, then the candidate who has applied before for JEE Main will be given preference over the others. The age factor was scrapped in the year 2021 but brought back again this year.

New registration process

This year there is a change in the registration of the JEE Main. Earlier, the registration used to be a one-step process, but now it has been changed to three stages. At stage 1, candidates have to register themselves at the portal to generate their application number and password. In the second stage, candidates have to fill out the application form including filling up personal details, applying for the paper, and choosing the examination cities. For the stage three of registration candidates will submit the registration fee.

Another important change is that now candidates will not get a chance to make corrections in their JEE Main 2022 forms as there was no correction window and multiple entries, as the NTA withdrew this facility.

