Bengal: CBI Arrests 2 More Accused in Recruitment Scam

Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh – who allegedly acted as middlemen – were interrogated at the CBI office at Nizam Palace

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 14:08 IST

Kolkata, India

The two were arrested after discrepancies were found in their statement during rounds of interrogation (File image/News18)
The CBI on Sunday arrested two more accused in the alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, an official said.

Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh – who allegedly acted as middlemen – were interrogated at the CBI office at Nizam Palace since the morning hours before being finally taken into custody in the evening, he said.

Mondal had “close links with arrested former state primary education board president Manik Bhattacharya, and Ghosh’s name came up while interrogating Mondal on an earlier occasion", the official said.

"The two were arrested after discrepancies were found in their statement during rounds of interrogation," he said.

Mondal, who had been named by arrested TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh as being one of the key persons in the scam, told reporters: "I have been cooperating with the investigating agencies, but was still arrested. I am being framed."

first published: February 20, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 14:08 IST
