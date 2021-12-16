Bengal Education Dept to Survey Number of Schools Opened, Students Attending Classes

The West Bengal Education Department may soon conduct a circle-based survey to ascertain the number of schools that have opened in the state, and the number of students attending classes. According to sources, there are a total of 728 circles in the state. The State School Education Department wants to survey each circle. This survey will be carried out under the Sarva Shiksha Mission. Usually, there are two to three circles per block.

The logic behind conducting circle-based surveys has been explained in detail by the officials of the school education department. In each district, the school education department has already sent out a message to the students who are not coming to schools. However, it has come to light that teachers of schools in different districts are visiting the homes of the students. According to the school education department, classes from ninth to twelfth grade have already kicked off, but the attendance rate has been declining.

According to sources, in the last few days, the average attendance rate has been only 75 to 80 percent. In that case, the state education department wants to know the reason behind students not attending school. According to sources, the school education secretary will be holding a meeting with the school district inspectors of various districts on Wednesday evening. On the other hand, the state has already decided to provide a 100-day special curriculum.

This means that each student has to read the syllabus for the current class as well as the previous two classes, and the time limit has been fixed to a hundred days. This initiative can be extremely useful in preventing students from dropping out of school.

