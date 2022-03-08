Bengal Girl Inspires People By Writing Board Exams on Wheelchair

Riddhima Pal, a Madhyamik student of Malda Girls School, West Bengal, appeared in the board examinations in a special way. She suffers from a unique disease called ‘Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type-II’ with a 100 per cent disability. Riddhima’s spine is bent and the nerves are dying. She uses a special type of belt fastened to her body to keep her spine straight.

Riddhima is a resident of Ingrejbazar in Malda. With the special permission of the Board of Secondary Education, examinations for her were arranged at Chintamani Excellent High School in Malda. She was seated in a separate room and an additional 45 minutes were given to her to finish the paper. To write the paper, Riddhima tied her body with a belt to a wheelchair and sat on the specially designed table.

As daily travel was a challenge for Riddhima, her family rented a house near the examination centre. She aspires to become a software engineer in the future.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) began the Madhyamik or Class 10 final examinations on March 7. This year’s exam has a total of 11,18,821 students registered, with 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. The state board will conduct Class 10 final exams for the first time since 2020. The exams for the 2021 batch were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in order to avoid a clash with JEE Mains 2022, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has modified the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 exam schedule for all disciplines. were set to take place between April 13 and 20 have been postponed.

Exams will now conclude on April 28 rather than April 20. On April 2, the higher secondary examination will begin. The first session of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2022, will take place on April 16 and 21, and the second session will take place on May 24 and 29. The exam dates have been altered by the West Bengal board to avoid a clash with the first session.

