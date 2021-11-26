Bengal Govt Partners With Edtech Startup to Push Digital Learning Among School Kids

In a unique initiative, the West Bengal government and an Edtech start-up, Schoolnet, have announced a strategic partnership to promote digital learning and drive various career development programmes in the state. A joint venture between Schoolnet and the Government of West Bengal will assist the students of government-aided schools across the state.

Students of class 5 to class 10 will receive online education through the Banglar Shiksha, the official website of the state’s education department. Students will be able to access Geneo eSekha portal online through the state’s education website. This portal also provides education in the Bangla language.

The digital education portal has been developed following the curriculum of the Primary and Secondary Boards of the Government of West Bengal. This digital learning platform covers subjects like English, Science, Mathematics and for students of classes 5 to 6 and English, Maths, Physics, Life Sciences, History, and Geography for students of classes 9 to 10.

Advertisement

The digital learning platform Geneo eSekha has been launched in a joint venture between the Government of West Bengal and SchoolNet. Through this portal, students will get various types of help online. Appropriate education on a variety of subjects, solving students’ problems in any subject, aims to take students forward by applying the best method. There is also Career Guidance, Counseling Solution for students of class 6 to class 11.

According to the National Education Policy 2020, counselling sessions have been provided for students in the digital learning platform. Experienced counsellors have also been provided to empower the students both physically and mentally.

The main objective of this platform is to strengthen the foundation of a student’s learning. “With the support of the West Bengal government, our goal is to establish all the students in the state," said Gautam Maiti, vice-president of SchoolNet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.