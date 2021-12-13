Bengal Schools To Reopen Fully From January, New Format To Cover Entire Syllabus

On November 7 this year, classes resumed partially in schools across West Bengal and the schools may start functioning at optimum capacity next year onwards, say sources.

According to the Department of Education, West Bengal, schools will open fully for classes 1 to 8 from January, but not without observing all the Covid-19 regulations. A special plan has been undertaken to mobilise students after schools commence. When the schools were closed, many students could not follow online classes. As a result, they are lagging behind when it comes to the school curriculum.

And now initiatives are being taken so that the students catch up to the previous curriculum.

Members of the syllabus committee have claimed that there will be no issue completing the syllabus once schools start functioning. The State Syllabus Committee has already completed the process of integrating all the syllabus in two books that will be taught to the students in parts.

According to the plan, the first 100 days of the eighth-grade students will be taught from the sixth and seventh-grade curriculum. Once this is completed, the current syllabus will be introduced.

This plan, however, is raising questions from different quarters. People are asking if it’s even possible to accumulate so many things and teach them all within one year. According to the Department of Education, the syllabi of all classes have been reduced a lot during the lockdown, so finishing it won’t be a problem.

Classes are being held both in online and offline mode after schools have started opening in November.

