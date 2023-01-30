ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content-generating tool is giving a hard time to teachers and professors these days. The AI tool, which was developed by OpenAI, is making waves across the world, especially among college students as it simplifies the task of writing assignments, lab tests, or even online exams. Days after reports of the AI tool passed a few exams in the United States (US), colleges in Bengaluru have begun to adopt measures to prevent students from using the chatbot for academic reasons.

The RV University, Bengaluru recently issued a ban on ChatGPT inside the varsity campus to prevent students from using it in academic activities which include exams, lab tests, or even assignments, reported Hindustan Times. As per an official notice issued by the dean of the school of computer science and engineering at RV University, students are directed to submit only original works for assessments. The university will conduct surprise checks on college students if the faculty raises doubts on the originality of submission, the dean Sanjay Chitnis said. They can also ask the students to redo the content on their own.

“We have issued an advisory to all departments in the university and banned a few AI tools like ChatGPT as students might use them in exams or complete their assignments. The ban is already implemented," said an official to the news portal. Meanwhile, an official from RV University further confirmed that the ban also applies to other AI tools which are GitHub Co-pilot and Black Box.

Along with RV University, the Dayananda Sagar University and the International Institute of Information Technology - Bangalore (IIIT-B) are a few other colleges that are looking at multiple challenges that are posed by these AI content-generating tools, reported Times Of India.

The RV University has reportedly blocked ChatGPT for general tutorials and lab sessions. At the same time, the International Institute of Information Technology has formed a small committee to develop a structural framework for using ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism. This committee will come up with a few specific directions and measures for the same.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities at Dayananda Sagar University are planning to change the nature of assignments to address the issue. There are other institutes such as Christ University which are also mulling over measures to keep students away from all AI tools.

