Best Books and Fun Games to Teach Children About Diwali and Its History

The festival of lights is right around the corner and it is a great time to teach your kids about Diwali and the history behind it. The day is a celebration of Lord Rama and his return to Ayodhya after a long exile. Adult books can be a bit hard to understand, especially if your kids are too young. If you are still looking for ways to make them understand the significance of Diwali, why we celebrate it, or in general trying to introduce them to the Hindu mythology, there can be fun ways.

Books and games specially designed for kids can be a great step in not making them feel overwhelmed. Read on to find where you can start:

Kahaani Purani

This interactive board book is written in both English and Hindi. This is a beautiful retelling of the classic Ramayana by author Pridhee and illustrated by Alicia Souza. Kids are sure to love the flaps, tabs and the illustrations. The entire book is written in simple but rhythmic poems, making it fun to recite and easy to understand the story behind it.

Amma, Tell Me About Ramayana

If you are looking to share more than just the story of Ramayana with your kids, this is the book you are looking for. Written by Bhakti Mathur with illustrations by Malushree Somani, it is an informative series of children’s books. The book introduces to the readers major Hindu festivals like Holi and Diwali. It is also a rich source of introduction to Hindu culture, and about gods Krishna, Hanuman and Ganesha.

The Adventures of Rama

A great find for your kids, the book is retold and filled with illustrations made from original paintings from a 16th-centurymanuscript. It was first published in 1980 by Free Gallery of Art but this is a redesigned edition. It has the entire story of Ramayana captured in its pages, from the birth of Rama, the devotion of his brother Lakshman, his marriage to Sita, and the battle against the demon king Ravana.

Ramayana Memory Game

This fun game has 10 pairs of large colourful squares. Kids can begin reading the beautifully illustrated book with the game. Once they are familiar with the characters, they can play with the memory cards. It is a great game for enhancing curiosity, developing your kid’s fine motor skills and helping them sharpen their memory and problem-solving skills.

Ramayan Tambola

After narrating the tale to your kids, you can develop this fun game yourself. All you need is a pen and paper, with a tambola table drawn out for the kids. Create cards with various characters, either just with their names or with something significant about them that the kids will match with the characters on their tambola table. Play it like the real tambola.

