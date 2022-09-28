Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Stories About Freedom Fighter Through These 8 Books

One of the greatest freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh played a major role in India’s independence from the British control. He has been credited with popularising the slogan- “Inquilab zindabad" (meaning long live the revolution). In 1928, Bhagat Singh plotted with his associates to avenge the death of Indian writer and politician Lala Lajpat Rai, by killing the police chief responsible. Mistakenly he killed a British police officer J.P. Saunders and after that, he fled Lahore. However, he was later hanged to death at the age of 23 in Lahore Central Jail.

There are many authors who have penned a book on the life story of the freedom fighter. Today as we observe the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, let’s take a look at the books that give us some insights into his life.

Why I am an Atheist and Other Works

The book penned by Bhagat Singh, informs us of his journey, struggles and obstacles. It is a collection of 18 of his valued writings on the prison walls depicting his bravery and courage in his actions.

Inquilab: Bhagat Singh on religion and revolution

Apart from the ultimate sacrifice, the author of this book, S. Irfan Habib tried to explain Bhagat Singh’s dreams and visions about independent India, why he is a nationalist icon as well as his intellectual legacy.

Understanding Bhagat Singh

Published in 2013, the book penned by Chaman Lal contains various articles on the life of Bhagat Singh and an in-depth analysis of his revolutionary ideas.

The Trial of Bhagat Singh: Politics of Justice

As the name suggests, this book outlines the details of the most controversial trials that took place under the British Raj. The book by A G Noorani presents a lawyer’s insight who unveils facts and depicts how Bhagat Singh and his peers were the victims of a mockery of the judicial system that resulted in capital punishment.

Bhagat Singh- The Eternal Rebel

Published in 2007 on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh the book is written by Malwinder Jit Singh. Based on authentic historical sources, it is a documentary on every achievement and struggle of the freedom fighter.

Yugdrashta Bhagat Singh Aur Unke Mrityunjay Purkhe

This one is a biography written by his nephew, Virendra Sindhu. It is published in Hindi and contains facts and unknown stories about the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Without Fear: The life and trial of Bhagat Singh

The book by Kuldip Nayar addresses Bhagat Singh’s achievements, and how he inspired the youth and became a glorified martyr. It also talks about people preferring Singh’s use of violence as opposed to Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Martyr in Freedom Movement

Besides Bhagat Singh’s life and his role in India’s freedom struggle, Omesh Saigal (the author) has mentioned Singh’s speeches, writings, observations on the British raj as well as his legal case, and untimely death.

