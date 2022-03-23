Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: 5 Must-Read Books to Get Insight About Freedom Fighter's Life

Bhagat Singh was an Indian revolutionary who had a major role to play in the country’s Independence from the British. In 1928, in a mistaken identity case, he killed a British police officer for he had to flee Lahore, where he was staying, to escape the death penalty. Later, in 1929 he along with others threw a bomb at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest against the Defence of India Act. He later surrendered. He was hanged for the murder of a British police officer at the age of 23. On March 23, 1931, he was hanged to death in Lahore Central Jail.

Singh is credited with popularising the catchphrase — Inquilab zindabad. He has also worked as a writer and editor in some newspapers on Marxist theories as well as written a few books including Why I Am an Atheist. On the occasion of his death anniversary, here are some books that give us a detailed insight on his life as a freedom fighter, and his work.

Bhagat Singh – The Eternal Rebel

Written by Malawindara Jit Singh, the book was published in 2007 on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. It is a documentary on all the achievements and struggles with authentic historical sources.

Without Fear: The Life and Trial of Bhagat Singh

In this book, Kuldip Nayar talks about not only Singh’s achievements but how e inspired the youth and how they glorified him as a martyr during his death at the age of 23. It also mentions about how many preferred Bhagat Singh’s use of violence as opposed to Gandhi’s non-violence, his beliefs, and dreams and how moved he was by the ideas of Marx, Lenin, and others.

Inquilab: Bhagat Singh on Religion & Revolution

This book contains not only about his sacrifice but his dreams and visions about independent India, why he is a nationalist icon as well as his intellectual legacy.

Understanding Bhagat Singh

Written by the Chaman Lal, this book was published in 2013 featuring various articles on the life of Bhagat Singh and why is a great revolutionary.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Martyr in Freedom Movement

Apart from Bhagat Singh’s his life and his role in India’s independence, Omesh Saigal has written about his speeches, writings, his observations on the British raj, his legal case, and untimely death.

