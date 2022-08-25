Bharti AXA Life, Great Learning Offers 8-month PG Programme in Life Insurance Sales, Graduates from Any Stream Can Apply

Bharti AXA Life, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, and AXA, recently announced its partnership with Great Learning, to curate and deliver a Post Graduate Program in Life Insurance Sales.

This program aims to equip learners with the required skills to kick-start a career in life insurance and offers a full-time job with Bharti AXA Life upon successful completion.

The eight-month-long program includes two months of blended, virtual, and self-paced learning, with guidance from industry experts and mentors, followed by six months of employment with probation. Bharti AXA Life will also provide a provisional offer letter to the selected candidates at the beginning of the program. The learners get dedicated mentoring during their 6 months of employment with probation at a Bharti AXA Life branch.

“The program aims to identify enthusiastic graduates (from any stream) and provide them with holistic training covering all essential aspects of the insurance industry, ranging from soft skills to personality development and the usage of new-age digital tools for better process management. Aspirants could be in their final year of college or have up to four years of work experience. It aims to make the learner job-ready with industry-relevant skills, and ready for Front Line Sales roles at Bharti AXA Life," claims the firm.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhanashree Thakkar, Head – Human Resources (Designate), Bharti AXA Life said, “Over the years, we have witnessed a growing requirement for quality sales professionals and talent in the insurance industry. Further, given that life insurance penetration in India remains low, there is a significant role that they can play in distribution and scaling the adoption among customers. We hope that the program will help student sharpen their knowledge and gain the requisite competencies for a long and rewarding career in the sector."

Sarin Mohan, Head – Head of Distribution HR and Training, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “The pandemic has redefined the need for upskilling and showcased how professionals must stay at par with industry standards and gain competitive advantage by constantly adding new skills and capabilities. We believe that the learners will benefit tremendously from the program and build the critical skills required to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to insurance sales."

