BHEL is Hiring Engineers, Executive Trainings: Freshers Can Apply, Salary Upto Rs 1.80 Lakh

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the posts of Engineer Trainee and Executive Trainee in various disciplines. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BHEL. The last date to apply for the posts is October 4, till 5 pm.

The recruitment is for a total of 150 vacant posts. These include posts of Engineer Trainee in Civil, Mechanical, IT, Electrical, Chemical, and Metallurgy discipline and Executive Trainee in Finance and HR.

BHEL Recruitment: Selection

Advertisement

Candidates will have to give a Computer Based Examination after which shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for an interview. The shortlisting will be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the exam and requirements.

A final merit list will be prepared where 75 per cent weightage will be given to the written exam and 25 per cent weightage to the interview.

BHEL Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the posts of Engineer Trainee is 27 years for all disciplines. For candidates having a two-year full-time postgraduate degree in engineering or Business Administration/Management, the upper age limit is 29 years. Meanwhile, in order to apply for the post of Executive Trainee (Finance and HR), candidates must not be older than 29 years.

Educational Criteria: Candidates applying for Engineer Trainee are required to have a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology, a five-year integrated master’s degree, or a dual degree programme in engineering or technology in the respective discipline.

Advertisement

For Executive Trainee (Finance), a bachelor’s degree with Qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from a recognized institution is required. Candidates must have a full-time bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate in all years to apply for Executive Trainee (HR). In addition, a two-year full-time postgraduate degree or diploma in respective discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate in all years/semesters is also required.

BHEL Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of BHEL and open the career page. https://careers.bhel.in/bhel/jsp/

Step – 2 Select ‘Recruitment of Engineer/Executive Trainees – 2022’

Step – 3 Click on apply online and either register yourself by filling in basic details

Step – 4 Login using your credentials and fill out the application form carefully

Advertisement

Step – 5 Pay the application fee before submitting the form

Step – 6 Save the application form

Advertisement

BHEL Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 and the processing fee is Rs 300, and plus GST for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories and ex-servicemen have to pay only the processing of Rs 300 and plus GST.

BHEL Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 50,000 per month for all posts during their training period. Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be selected as Engineers/Executives with basic pay of Rs 60,000 in the scale pay of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here