BHU Asks Question on 'Beef' in Catering Exam, Students Claim Hindu Sentiments Hurt

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) asked questions on beef in catering technology and hotel management exam which has raised concerns. The question paper asked a question to ‘write a classification of beef. Define.’ It further asked to explain the cooking technologies of beef. This has not gone down well with a section of students who have questioned teaching on ‘cow meet’ in the varsity.

Notably, the cow is a holy animal in the Hindu religion, and many claim that the question is not fair and sensitive towards Hindu culture and norms. Students also claim that since university founders were pro-animal rights, especially for cows, these questions have hurt their sentiments.

The students’ group demand clarification and demanded an inquiry against the question paper setter. A group of students has submitted a memorandum to Registrar after an exam question on beef.

“The question asked was from Catering Technology & Hotel Management course curriculum. Unfortunate that controversy is being created," the varsity spokesperson said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, an LLM student from BHU died by suicide. Before passing away, he had left a status on his WhatsApp stating, “Good bye all of you..sorry to say."

Last month, the MA History question paper asked BHU students to name the book and author which mentions about ‘demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb’. The question was asked at a time when the case regarding the Gyanvapi mosque - Adi Vishweshwar temple dispute is still in court.

