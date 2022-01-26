BHU Begins Application Process for PhD, Vidyavaridh, MPhil Programmes, Entrance Test on March 16

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for its PhD, Vidyavaridh, MPhil, and integrated PhD-MPhil programmes. Students who have a master’s degree in the relevant subject and are willing to apply can do at the official website at bhuonline.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 15. Candidates will have to take the Research Entrance Test (RET) for admissions to the courses on March 16.

Taking to Twitter, BHU wrote, “Banaras Hindu University is inviting online applications for admission to PhD/Vidyavaridhi/ MPhil/Integrated MPhil PhD programmes for session 2021-22. Interested candidates may visit BHU’s entrance test portal https://bhuonline.in for details."

>Also read| BHU Alumnus Designs Logo for India-Israel Ties, Wins Cash Prize of Rs 1 Lakh

Advertisement

BHU RET 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned photo of the applicant

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

BHU RET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the BHU entrance test portal

Step 2. Select the course of your choice as per eligibility

Step 3. The application form will appear on the screen for the selected course. Fill up the details including applicant details, correspondence address, details about parents, preference of entrance test centre

Step 4. Upload images

Step 5. Final review of details entered in the application form and if they are corrected then submit ‘confirm’ or else edit the details and submit

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Advertisement

Step 7. For subsequent applications (after the first course) process of filling up applicant details and others, boxes will not be required. These details will be repeated automatically for all subsequent applications after the first application. If you choose to pay after selecting all the courses of your choice, a combined payment of the entrance test fee for all courses you have applied for can be done.

>Read| BHU Commences MA in Hindu Studies, Claims First Such Course in India

BHU RET 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 400 for SC and ST while for others it is Rs 800.

Advertisement

BHU RET 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for the entrance test which will be based on subject knowledge, assessment of logical and analytical capability, and research methodology. This will be followed by a personal interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.