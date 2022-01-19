BHU Commences MA in Hindu Studies, Claims First Such Course in India

The Banaras Hindu University has begun its master’s courses on Hindu Studies which it claims is the first such course in India. The postgraduate programme welcomed its first batch and will be taught in the hybrid mode. A total of 45 students have been admitted to the first batch out of which one is a foreign student, BHU said. The course includes nine compulsory and seven optional papers.

“The postgraduate programme is the first such course in India offered by any university in the country," says the university. Prof VK Shukla, vice-chancellor of BHU said that the course will make the world aware of many unknown aspects of Hindu Dharma and help in taking its teachings to more people. The course is an interdisciplinary programme, which is in line with the new National Education Policy 2020.

The course under the Faculty of Arts will be conducted at Bharat Adhyayan Kendra in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit, and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archeology.

The first week’s timetable comprises lectures on ‘Evolution of Hindu Dharma’, ‘What is Hindu Studies’, ‘The antiquity and the meaning of the term Hindu’, ‘Indian Epistemology and Metaphysics’, ‘Hindu of Foreign Origin’ and ‘Hinduism & Brahmanism.’

During the inauguration programme, Prof Kamlesh Dutt Tripathi, Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, and Centenary Chair Professor, Bharat Adhyayan Kendra underlined the values and mantra of unity that are core to the Hindu Dharma. He said that one cannot separate Hindu Dharma from being constantly logical and scientific.

The course was important for building the Sanatana life values, said Centenary Chair Professor Prof Rakesh Upadhyaya while Prof Yugal Kishore Mishra spoke about the scientific aspect of Gayatri Mantra.

Prof Sadashiv Kumar Dwivedi, Coordinator, Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, presented a brief structure of the course. All the newly admitted students of the course, centenary visiting fellows of the Centre, and scholars from all over the country joined the programme in hybrid mode.

