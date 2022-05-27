BHU Introduces 100 Postdoctoral Fellowships, Offers Stipend Worth Rs 1 lakh

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications from the Indian nationals, foreign nationals, PIO & OCI, for ‘Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships’. As per the notification there are up to 100 positions in all disciplines of sciences, social sciences, humanities and other professional disciplines. Those who will get selected for this fellowship will get Rs 1 lakh per month and other perks.

The fellowship scheme was launched under the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status granted to the university by the government of India. “The fellowships will be awarded for the duration of two years that may be extended for another 1 year on the favourable evaluation by the concerned review committee," claimed the press release by the institute.

BHU Postdoctoral Fellowships 2022: Eligibility

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the fellowship, candidate must have PhD from the top 500 institutions (THE or QS ranking) and a good academic record throughout or a postdoctoral experience of two years from the top 500 institutions. Further, candidates must have evidence of independent research capability and have publications in high-impact journals.

Age limit: The candidate should be preferably less than 35 years of age as of June 17, 2022.

BHU Postdoctoral Fellowships 2022: Documents required

Candidates must check the list of documents required to enroll into the fellowship programme:

— Proposed research plan

— One page curriculum vitae with a list of all publications, format of curriculum vitae avaiable on the webpage of IoE, BHU

— PDF files at least two and up to give important publications and a brief description of candidate’s contribution

— Consent form from a faculty member of BHU, who is willing to host may be attached

— Recommendation letter of thesis supervisor or PDF advisor

BHU Postdoctoral Fellowships 2022: Stipend

Those who will get selected for this fellowship will get Rs 1 lakh per month (approx USD 1,350 per month). In addition, the candidate will be entitled to an annual research grant of Rs 3 lakh (USD 3,800). Limited campus accommodation may be made available, informed the notification.

