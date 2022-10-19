The registration process for admission to postgraduate programmes of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for the academic session 2022-23 has started. Interested candidates, who have appeared in CUET 2022 and have the required eligibility for the desired course as specified in the PET Bulletin 2022, may register themselves on the BHU admission portal- bhuonline.in. The last date of registration is 25 October 2022.

Candidates after registering themselves can make the preference entry by 26 October 2022. The process of admission will proceed on the basis of the registration of the candidate. Candidates are advised to keep checking their emails and the university admission portal regularly for updates and relevant information.

BHU Admissions 2022: How to register for PG admissions

Step 1: Go to the official website - bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for PG admissions

Step 3: Enter your CUET application number and roll number

Step 4: Once registered, choose the subject and upload the required documents

Step 5: Save and submit the application and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

This was the debut year for CUET PG, and exams were successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from September 1 to 12. This year, the common entrance test was not made compulsory for central or state universities, but the Banaras Hindu University opted for it and received nearly 3.53 lakh applications.

To be eligible for UG courses at BHU, candidates must have passed 10+2 level with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in the relevant disciplines. While candidates need to have a master’s degree with at least 50% marks to be eligible for PG courses.

Meanwhile, other Central Universities and other participating universities have also begun the undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 process through Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) scores. Delhi University, Central University of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat have began the admission process for UG courses.

