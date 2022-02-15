BHU Professor Puts His Face Over Ram's Image, Students Demand Action

An assistant professor of Visual Arts at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has imposed his image over a painting of Hindu god Ram. He also replaced the face of Ram’s wife Sita with his own wife. The morphed image was put at the exhibition of visual arts organised at BHU. This has started a new controversy at the university.

The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University. Angry students claim that the professor has incited religious sentiments and demand action against Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of visual arts.

Talking to news agency ANI, Kumar said that this is not a big deal, because Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter.

The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy. The students have said that if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

