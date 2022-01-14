BHU Professor Selected for IODP Ocean Expedition, to Conduct Research on Marine Energy Recourses

Dr Komal Verma, assistant professor in the department of geology, Institute of Science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been invited to participate in the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) expedition 397 in the Atlantic ocean as a micropaleontologist. Dr Verma will take part in the expedition for two months between October to December this year.

Dr Verma will be representing India in this expedition and will be carrying out research onboard JOIDES Resolution along with international scientists from 17 countries including the UK, USA, Germany, Japan, China among others. This international team of scientists will be researching to explore the potential of marine energy recourses.

“Her participation in this upcoming expedition will provide an unprecedented opportunity for advanced research and teaching in ocean science at par with international standards in BHU university and in the country nation by way of international collaborations with eminent shipboard scientists," said BHU.

The laboratory of the department of geology in BHU working in the field of oceanography and micropalaeontology is the centre for the study of global oceanic and climate change on Earth in the last several thousand years and the impact of this change on marine evolution and marine organisms, says the university.

In this center, several programmes of IODP are ongoing under the supervision of Prof Arun Deo Singh who is also credited for several renowned types of research and achievements in this area under IODP research programmes. Dr Verma is a PhD student under Dr Singh.

“The selection of Dr Verma for this expedition is a great matter of pride for the university as IODP is the most prestigious and premier international organization in the world directed towards advanced ocean research and technologically the most advanced research vessel. The participating scientists are selected from international groups of experts in marine sciences," added the university.

