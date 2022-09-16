BHU Student Group Seek Ban on Offering Namaz Inside Campus

A group of students from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has submitted a memorandum seeking a ban on offering namaz in public places inside the varsity campus. The memorandum, submitted to the chief proctor’s office, on September 15, also demanded that notices be put up by the administration at various places prohibiting the offering of namaz.

The row erupted after an image of a youth offering namaz at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Institute of Medical Science (IMS), BHU, went viral. The person in the photo is said to be offering prayer on the first floor of the hospital. After the photo went viral, a group of students decided to approach the proctor’s office for a ban on offering namaz inside the campus. The students claimed that offering namaz or puja at public places is not allowed in Uttar Pradesh. The students who filed the memorandum could not find the chief proctor and hence submitted it at the proctor’s office.

BHU officials told the media that before reaching any conclusion, they need to verify the photo that is being claimed to be from the BHU campus.

Advertisement

In a similar incident, a video of a group of people offering namaz at the newly opened Lulu Mall of Lucknow went viral on July 13. This led to protests and seven people were arrested by Lucknow Police for unauthorized offering of namaz at the shopping mall.

Earlier this month, in a university in Haryana a group of students also raised objections to the offering of namaz at the football ground inside the campus. A few students at GD Goenka University in Gurugram filed a complaint with the registrar against the students, who offered prayers on the football field of the university. The protesting students demanded that the namaz should be offered only inside the hostel rooms or at the place of worship. The university later clarified that due to a communication gap, the international students who don’t understand English or Hindi properly, offered prayer at the football field.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here