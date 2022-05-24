BHU VC Prof Sudhir K Jain Bags California Institute of Technology Alumni Award 2022

The California Institute of Technology, in California, US has conferred BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain with its distinguished Alumni Award for the year 2022.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) releases every year a list of its distinguished alumni, the highest honor of the institute, in recognition of their personal and professional accomplishments which have resulted in noteworthy impact in a field, community or the society. Prof. Jain obtained his Postgraduate in 1980 and his PhD degrees in Earthquake Engineering from Caltech in 1983.

The Institute in a report published on its website has described Prof. Jain as a successful university administrator and an activist for earthquake safety. Prof. Sudhir K Jain is recognised for his lifesaving impact as India’s preeminent earthquake engineer, for his research, advocacy, and establishment of training programs for engineers and of seismic building codes, and for his leadership in higher education, first at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and then at Banaras Hindu University, says the report.

The report praises Prof. Jain’s contribution as a founder director of IIT Gandhinagar and as Faculty member of IIT Kanpur. His extensive studies after major earthquakes have had a substantial impact on Indian construction practices through his development of seismic codes as well as the first major continuing education program for professional engineers, adds the report.

“Prof. Sudhir K Jain, the 28th Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, is a globally renowned scientist of Earthquake Engineering. He has been part of numerous national and international bodies like US National Academy of Engineering, International Association for Earthquake Engineering, Indian National Academy of Engineering, New Zealand National Society for Earthquake Engineering etc. A Padma Shri, one of India’s Highest Civilian honors) recipient, Prof. Jain has also been conferred with many prestigious awards.

Recently, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, Sudhir Kumar Jain has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

