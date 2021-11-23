BHUET 2021 Results Declared: Know What's Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams — BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Both BHU UET and BHU PET 2021 were held on September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9 for admissions to various courses offered by BHU. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT), hybrid (tablets), and pen and paper (OMR based) mode.

“The candidates can download their Score Cards from the website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 22.11.2021 (Monday). The candidates are advised to download their Score Card of Banaras Hindu University (BHUUET) 2021 using their Application Number and Date of Birth," the official notice said.

Candidates can download the score cards by visiting the official website BHUET NTA. The score cards will contain the student’s details including their name, application number, date of birth, and marks. Candidates must carefully check if all the details mentioned on the score cards are correct. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Score Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the Score Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in," the official notice read.

BHUET 2021 Results Declared: What’s next

The university is expected to announce the further counselling process soon. Those who cleared BHU UET 2021 or BHU PET 2021 will be called for further verification of documents and may have to report to the university to complete the admission process.

The counselling of BHUET 2021 will be conducted by the admission committees of the respective departments at BHU. Selected candidates will first be issued the call letter to complete further steps for counselling. The call letter will contain all the necessary steps and information regarding further steps for admissions. Candidates will thereafter have to upload the documents ( as per the call letter) for verification at the official website of BHU. After counselling, candidates will have to pay the admission fee for locking the seats.

