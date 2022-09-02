Biased Attitude of Central & State Govt Towards Madrasas, Worrying & Unconstitutional: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments alleging biased and unconstitutional action on the Madrasaas, especially in the states which are ruled by the BJP government.

The AIMPLB has also stated that why don’t the same rules apply for Mutts, Gurukuls, Dharmshalas, and other religious institutions? The AIMPLB has appealed to the government to stop biased action against Madrassas and take action within the frame of the constitution.

In a statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, it is said, “The government of a party which is influenced by RSS is at the centre and in some states, which is openly having negative approach towards minorities, especially Muslim community. However when a party influenced by a certain thought comes to power it is expected that its approach will be unbiased and within the frame of our Constitution. Even the Prime Minister himself has spoken about the law and order in the Parliament and other places but various state governments where BJP is in power, their attitude is opposite."

“The way in which BJP governments in Assam and UP have been after the Madrassas in very small violations and are targeting Madrassas by closing them, bulldozing them and even harassing people working in Madrasas and Masjids by alleging them as terrorists without any reason. Also, the prominent people coming from outside the country have to face bans and restrictions, which is a gross violation of the Indian Constitution. If bulldozing buildings is the only option for any violation then why don’t they take a similar approach for Gurukuls, Mutts and Dharmshalas as they do in the case of Madrassas and Mosques? It seems that the government is doing things at its will and not following what is written in the constitution," says the letter.

The letter further says, “The Muslim Personal Law Board condemns such biased approach and requests governments to follow what is written in the Constitution and practise it with patience and within the limits of the Indian Constitution."

The statement by the AIMPLB comes a day after the news of Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government ordered a survey of the unrecognized Madrasas in the state. Many opposition parties slammed the move by the Government and some even termed it as ‘Mini NRC’ by the government. The announcement of the survey of unrecognized Madrassas was made by MoS Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday kicking off a political storm in the state.

