Bihar Asks Pvt Medical Colleges to Charge Govt Rate for 50% Seats

The Bihar government on Friday directed self-financing medical colleges and deemed universities to charge fees at par with the state-run medical colleges for 50 per cent of the seats, officials said.

The government also decided to introduce a uniform fee structure in all state-run medical colleges, they said.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they added.

"All self-financing medical colleges and deemed universities in the state will have to charge fees at par with government colleges for 50 per cent of the seats. The decision was taken to prevent students from going to other states for pursuing medicine," said S Siddharth, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat).

"The cabinet also decided to introduce a uniform fee structure in all state-run medical college and hospitals for different medical courses," he said.

When this decision comes into effect, Rs 40,800 will be charged during admission to MBBS courses at all government medical colleges in the state. For post-graduate courses, Rs 49,200 will be charged from students at the time of admission, officials said.

There are 12 state-run medical college and hospitals in the state.

