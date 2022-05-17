Bihar BEd CET 2022: Last Date to Apply Today, Exam on June 3

The application process for admission to BEd courses in Bihar-based colleges is closing today, May 17. Bihar Bachelor of Education (BEd) Combined Entrance Test (CET) is being conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates who have not yet applied for the entrance test can do so at at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Interested candidates will, however, be allowed to apply up till May 21 with a late fee of Rs 500 extra. Candidates must note that the entrance exam will be held on June 23, 2022.

The exam is held in written mode. The duration of the exam is two hours and is being conducted in English and Hindi languages. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising 120 marks. Each question will have one mark and there is no negative marking.

Bihar BEd CET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria to be able to apply for the exam. Those who have cleared graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and/or master’s degree in science, social science, humanity, commerce or BTech are eligible to apply for the BEd programme. Meanwhile, for the Shiksha Shastri programme, candidates must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks either in bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit and/or master’s degree in Sanskrit/Acharya with 50 per cent marks in traditional Sanskrit shastra or equivalent.

Age: There is no Age limit in appearing for the Bihar B. Ed CET entrance exam.

Bihar BEd CET 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar BEd CET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill out the form with required credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 7: Download and save the filled form for further use

Bihar BEd CET 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1000, EWS category and women candidates will have to pay Rs 750 while SC and ST will have to give Rs 500. Additionally, candidates can fill out the application form till May 21, 2022, with a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates must note that the submission of the application fee has to be done online, and the fee can be paid by using debit card, credit card or internet banking.

