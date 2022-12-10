Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Schedule Out, to Begin From Feb 1

Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 10th, 12th examination scheduled for next year. According to the official schedule, the intermediate or class 12 exams will be conducted between February 1 and February 11. On the other hand, the matric or class 10 exam will be held between February 14 and February 22.

Students who will be appearing for the exam can check the BSEB timetable 2023 in pdf format from the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board intermediate practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20. The admit cards will be made available from December 19 to January 9. While the admit cards for intermediate theory exams can be downloaded from January 16 to January 31.

Advertisement

BSEB 10th, 12th exam schedule 2023: How to check

Students can download the Bihar board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1. Open the online portal of BSEB.

Step 2. Click on the link to the ‘BSEB time table 2023 class 10’ or ‘BSEB Class 12 time table 2023’ under the latest notification section.

Step 3. A PDF file will shortly be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Students can now find out when their Bihar board 10th and 12th grade exams will be held in 2023.

Step 5. Lastly, save the BSEB 2023 exam schedule on your device.

Also read| Bihar Board Begins Class 11 Registrations for BSEB Inter Board Exams in 2024

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the exam calendar and plan their preparations accordingly in order to pass with flying colours. Some time ago, the board distributed dummy admit cards for class 10 students. The purpose of making these cards available was for students to download them and double-check their information. The last date for applying for correction was November 18.

Read all the Latest Education News here