Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card Out, Know how to Download

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2023 online on November 6, 2022. The BSEB dummy admit card is released on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. In case of any errors, students can apply for correction till November 18, 2022.

Schools can download the Bihar Board dummy admit card and distribute it among the students. The principal’s or department head’s office must be contacted by students to obtain the admit cards.

Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card: How schools can download

- Go to Bihar board official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

- Click on link, ‘Examination Application Form For Exam 2023’

- Click on ‘Click here to proceed’

- Click on ‘Click here to apply/view and login.

- Download the dummy admit card and distribute.

Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card: How students can download

- Go to Bihar board official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

- Click on the ‘Dummy admit card’ option

- Enter the registration number and date of birth

- Download the BSEB dummy admit card 2023

The Bihar board examinations for classes 10 and 12 of the current session are expected to be conducted in February.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process of class 11 students for the board examination of session 2022-24. Candidates of BSEB class 11 must note that registration will be open until November 30. The registrations can be completed online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, by providing the required information.

