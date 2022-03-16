Bihar Board 10th Maths Exams Cancelled After Cheating Allegations, Re-exam on March 24

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has cancelled the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for mathematics subject which was held on February 17. The exam has been cancelled after allegations of question paper leak. A large section of students alleged that the exam question paper was circulated on social medial platforms ahead of the board exam. In light of the accusations, BSEB has decided to cancel the exam held in the first shift of February 17 across 25 exam centres. A re-exam will be held for these students on March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Students whose exam centre was in any of the 25 affected exam centres will have to appear for re-exam. Any student who was present on February 17 but skips exam on March 24 will be considered absent and their result will not be announced by the Board, BSEB said in an official notice. Students will be allowed to use the admit cards released earlier and no new admit cards or hall tickets will be issued.

Advertisement

The list of 25 affected exam centres are -

A total of 16,48,894 students took Bihar Board matric exam. Among these, 8,06,705 students were girls and 8,42,189 were boy students. Among all these students only those who had appeared for exams in the enlisted 25 exam centres have to appear for re-exam.

This re-exam also has delayed the result calcualting process. Earlier, it was anticipated that the Bihar Board matric result will be announced by end of the month, however, now the result will only be announced after the re-exam is evaluated. Result for re-exam will be computed with rest of subjects.

Advertisement

To hold the exams, Bihar Board claims to have opted for high-end security measures including two-step frisking, section 144 imposed in 200-meter radius of exam centre, 10 different sets of question paper among others. To ensure a student-friendly exam, there was 100 per cent choice in the exam, which means, out of top questions students had to opt for any half. There was a choice for every question.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.